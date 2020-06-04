Lanny Gene Speights Jr.
Lanny Gene Speights, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 43. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Lanny was a diesel mechanic for 10 years. He enjoyed helping others, spending time with his daughter, Saints football and always had a beautiful smile on his face. Lanny is survived by his daughter, Maggie Gail Speights; mother, Sandra Venable; sister, Mary Ellen Boulton; niece, Ashlyn Virginia Boulton; nephew, Robert Devin Boulton; and step-children, Cody and Sadie Talbot. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer DeVille Speights; father, Lanny Gene Speights, Sr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Temple and Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Speights; and brother-in-law, Rob L. Boulton. Visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Central, LA, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of memorial services at 2:00PM.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
DT
