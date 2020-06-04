Lanny Gene Speights, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 43. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Lanny was a diesel mechanic for 10 years. He enjoyed helping others, spending time with his daughter, Saints football and always had a beautiful smile on his face. Lanny is survived by his daughter, Maggie Gail Speights; mother, Sandra Venable; sister, Mary Ellen Boulton; niece, Ashlyn Virginia Boulton; nephew, Robert Devin Boulton; and step-children, Cody and Sadie Talbot. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer DeVille Speights; father, Lanny Gene Speights, Sr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Temple and Mr. and Mrs. D.L. Speights; and brother-in-law, Rob L. Boulton. Visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Central, LA, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of memorial services at 2:00PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store