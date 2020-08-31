Lapensza S. Jackson entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was a native of Zachary, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 8-9:30 am; graveside service at Hope Cemetery at 10:30 am. Survivors include her children, Tommy Ray Johnson III (Alisha), Kiyomi Poe and Tiomi Jackson; parents, Debra Derosin; and Charley Jackson(Linda); fiance', Eric F. Britton; siblings, Debra Blakes(Sedric), Kizzy Jackson (Rodney) Eugene and Jessie Franklin; Calvin Williams, Kevin Jackson (Becky), and Broderick Ealy; and three grandchildren.

