Laray "Ray-Ray" "Heavy D" Hidalgo, a native and resident of Gramercy, LA. He passed away at 7:43 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, La. He was 45. Visiting at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gramercy, LA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial in private. Survived by his mother, Ramona Hidalgo. His daughters: Laliah Lang and Lanesiha Greenup. Sisters: Andrea Hidalgo St. Amant, Tanika Davis Washington, Delvikio Davis Brown, Briana Davis and Claudine Kirklin Tuircuit. A brother: Zakendrick Williams. Also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father: Elliot Lilray Davis. His grandmother: Elouise Hidalgo. Cousin, Theresa Hidalgo and brother-in law, Michael St Amant. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020