Larry Allen Gayle, 45, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. He was retired, after working for over twenty years for the LA Forestry Service. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bluff Creek Baptist Church from 10 am until funeral services at 11 am, conducted by Pastor Cole Permenter. Burial will be in Bluff Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Lili Pham; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his brother, Robert Caulfield Gayle and his wife Jennifer Gayle; nephews Kyle Gayle and Ryan Gayle and niece Audrey Gayle. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence "Larry" Allen Gayle and mother Nina Jo Morgan Gayle. Pallbearers will be Bradley Gayle, Lane Mestepey, Kyle Gayle, Andy Gayle, Darren Day, Carter Strain. He was a 1991 graduate of Silliman Institute and a 1996 graduate of Louisiana Tech University. He enjoyed hunting and the great outdoors. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019