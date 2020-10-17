1/1
Larry B. James
1941 - 2020
A ceremony celebrating the life of Larry B. James will be 11 am Wednesday at Healing Place Church the Annex; wake begins at 10:30 am. Larry was born on August 23, 1941 in Fannin County, Texas and passed from this life on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at his home. He was E4 Petty Officer Third Class with the U S Coast Guard. He loved chocolate, fishing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was gentle, loving person; he was a very selfless person, always giving to others. He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Wilma James, and a brother Clyde James. He is survived by his siblings Talmage James (Myrna) of Arlington, TX, Doris LaFon (Jerry) of Gun Barrell City, TX, and Beverly Robertson (Jerry) of Euless, TX; children Andrew James and Pamela ; grandchildren Robbie Lavespere, Macey "Twinkie" Allement (John), Laird Lavespere, Eli Lavespere, and Bradley Callihan; great grandchildren Lillie, Lucy, and John Allement, Keely, Braley, and Orsen Callihan. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
