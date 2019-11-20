Larry Carlton Starks

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New St. Luke B. C.,
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New St. Luke B. C.,
Obituary
Larry Carlton Starks entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:32 am. He was 66 years old a native of Woodville, Mississippi; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at New St. Luke B. C., Bishop Joseph Armstrong, pastor, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 am until religious services at 10:00 am., Pastor Gary Armstrong of Transformation Life Center officiating; interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include his devoted wife, Louise D. Starks; a son Kendrick Dewayne Carter Starks; loving mother Bishop Johnnie M. Starks; six brothers, four sisters and a host of nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
