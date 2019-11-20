Larry Carlton Starks entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:32 am. He was 66 years old a native of Woodville, Mississippi; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at New St. Luke B. C., Bishop Joseph Armstrong, pastor, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 am until religious services at 10:00 am., Pastor Gary Armstrong of Transformation Life Center officiating; interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include his devoted wife, Louise D. Starks; a son Kendrick Dewayne Carter Starks; loving mother Bishop Johnnie M. Starks; six brothers, four sisters and a host of nieces, nephews' other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Services Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019