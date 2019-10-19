Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Harris. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hebron Baptist Church Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hebron Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Hebron Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Larry D. Harris, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Larry retired from Eatel Communications in Gonzales after many years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether on a tractor, on a deer stand, or in a boat. He loved to be outside. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Mike Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Grace Cooper Harris; children and their spouses, Kelly and Patrick Wolfe, Clint and Carla Harris, and Justin and Michelle Harris; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Alexis, Patrick, Gabbi, Amber, and Caroline; 6 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Billy Henderson; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Margaret Harris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by three grandsons, Cody Senez, Aaron Harris, and Brice Harris; parents, Carl and Stella Harris; and brother, Raymond Harris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in honor of Larry. Please share your condolences with our online guestbook at Larry D. Harris, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Larry retired from Eatel Communications in Gonzales after many years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether on a tractor, on a deer stand, or in a boat. He loved to be outside. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Mike Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Grace Cooper Harris; children and their spouses, Kelly and Patrick Wolfe, Clint and Carla Harris, and Justin and Michelle Harris; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Alexis, Patrick, Gabbi, Amber, and Caroline; 6 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Billy Henderson; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Margaret Harris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by three grandsons, Cody Senez, Aaron Harris, and Brice Harris; parents, Carl and Stella Harris; and brother, Raymond Harris. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in honor of Larry. Please share your condolences with our online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

