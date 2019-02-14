Larry "Bo" Daggs

Larry "Bo" Daggs departed this life on Friday February 8, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma, LA. He was 67, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St, Thibodaux, LA on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
