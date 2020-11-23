Larry Dobson, age 79, passed away on November 21, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet from complications of multiple illnesses. He was a native of Bogalusa, La. After attending LSU, he remained in Baton Rouge, where he and his beloved wife, Linda, opened Red Stick Insulation Company. Larry was a medic in the National Guard and active in the Regional Home Builders Association. He was always happy to share the good fortune that God had provided. His devotion to his wife and family was obvious to all. They enjoyed attending all extra-curricular events for their daughters and grandchildren, actively providing support for these groups. Beach trips were his favorite way to enhance time with our family, with a "the more the merrier" theme. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Linda Dobson, his parents Eddie and Mildred Dobson, and his brother Roland Dobson. He is survived by his daughters Emily Dobson and Kate Dobson O'Deay; son-in-law Mike O'Deay; grandchildren Patrick O'Deay, Grace Williams, Olivia Williams, Annabelle Poissot and Madelyn Poissot; brother-in-law Jeff Drinkwater, sister-in-law Cait Drinkwater, and many close and distant cousins. Services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Baton Rouge General for their efforts in his recovery, then comfort. We would also like to thank the staff at the Claiborne at Shoe Creek assisted living for trying to revive life back to his heart-broken soul.

