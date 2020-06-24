Larry Ellis Wicker entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was a veteran and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is invitation only; conducted by Elder John A. Moore, will be FB live streamed at noon via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Melonee J. Wicker; daughter, Unchella Fay Wicker; three siblings; Ruby Jones, Doris Wicker and Charles Wicker; a host of nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

