Larry Ellis Wicker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Ellis Wicker entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was a veteran and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is invitation only; conducted by Elder John A. Moore, will be FB live streamed at noon via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Melonee J. Wicker; daughter, Unchella Fay Wicker; three siblings; Ruby Jones, Doris Wicker and Charles Wicker; a host of nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved