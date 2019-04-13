Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Larry Florstin Jumonville, a native of Convent and resident of St. Amant, passed away on the evening of April 11, 2019 at Chateau D'Ville Retirement Home in Donaldsonville, Louisiana at the age of 83. He is survived by two children, Larry J. Jumonville, Sr., (Wendy) and Lydia Jumonville Hambrick (David Sr.); four grandchildren, Larry J. Jumonville, Jr. (Laila), Courtney M. Jumonville, David H. Hambrick, Jr., and Devyn Y. Hambrick; and two great grandchildren, Sadie and Warren Jumonville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Wallace Jumonville, Sr.; his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly Braud Jumonville and seven siblings. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement Center for the care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville from 10:00 am until the funeral services for 12:00 pm. Entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at Larry Florstin Jumonville, a native of Convent and resident of St. Amant, passed away on the evening of April 11, 2019 at Chateau D'Ville Retirement Home in Donaldsonville, Louisiana at the age of 83. He is survived by two children, Larry J. Jumonville, Sr., (Wendy) and Lydia Jumonville Hambrick (David Sr.); four grandchildren, Larry J. Jumonville, Jr. (Laila), Courtney M. Jumonville, David H. Hambrick, Jr., and Devyn Y. Hambrick; and two great grandchildren, Sadie and Warren Jumonville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Wallace Jumonville, Sr.; his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly Braud Jumonville and seven siblings. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement Center for the care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville from 10:00 am until the funeral services for 12:00 pm. Entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursodonaldsonville.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close