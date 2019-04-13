Larry Florstin Jumonville, a native of Convent and resident of St. Amant, passed away on the evening of April 11, 2019 at Chateau D'Ville Retirement Home in Donaldsonville, Louisiana at the age of 83. He is survived by two children, Larry J. Jumonville, Sr., (Wendy) and Lydia Jumonville Hambrick (David Sr.); four grandchildren, Larry J. Jumonville, Jr. (Laila), Courtney M. Jumonville, David H. Hambrick, Jr., and Devyn Y. Hambrick; and two great grandchildren, Sadie and Warren Jumonville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Wallace Jumonville, Sr.; his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly Braud Jumonville and seven siblings. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement Center for the care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville from 10:00 am until the funeral services for 12:00 pm. Entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursodonaldsonville.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019