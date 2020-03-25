Larry Hubbard departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 52, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Private Funeral Services on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Williams & Southall Funeral Home on 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St, Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020