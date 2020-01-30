A resident of Plaquemine, LA, Larry J. Smith "Snoop" passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge, Butterfly Wing. Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mt. Cyrene Baptist Church, 25159 Dublieux Street, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Larry leaves to cherish his loving mother Betty R. Mitchell; three daughters Betty (Derrick) Knighten, Lena (Sylvester) Wilson, Yolanda Mitchell and Corey Jenkins; two sons, Keith Bosley and Devante Williams; one sister Alwilla (Samuel) Dorsey; one brother, Johnny (Mary) Cross; a special friend, Eleanor Williams and his supervisor, Kenneth Sandidge (Bo) and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020