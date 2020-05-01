Larry J. Walker
1950 - 2020
Larry J. Walker "OG PLAYA' was born on March 19, 1950 in Plaquemine, La. He rededicated his life and accepted Jesus Christ through the ministry of his nephew Huey Battiste. Larry entered eternal rest on April 28, 2020 at St. Clare Manor where he was affectionately known as P-TOWN. His love, laughter, and love for his family will be missed dearly by us all as we remember his favorite saying, "I'm Gucci" "Deuces". He leaves to cherish his memories 2 children Donmeishee Walker and Scott (Candace) Walker, 2 sisters, Audrey W. Jenkins and Sandra (Rev. Frankie) Boyette, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ora Lee Walker and 7 siblings. Larry proudly served in the U.S. Army Vietnam War. He was honored for his service and dedication to his country and may now take his final salute. Viewing will be Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pugh's Mortuary in Plaquemine, La.

Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
