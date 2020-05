Or Copy this URL to Share

Services for Mr. Larry James, Sr. will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 1 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd. Visitation will be 9-11 AM. Interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

