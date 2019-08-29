Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry James Hebert M.D.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM St. Joseph Church and Cemetery Milton , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for Larry James Hebert, M.D., who passed away on August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. Pastor Cleo Milano of Our Lady of Mercy will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow the services in St. Joseph Church and Cemetery in Milton, Louisiana where a memorial service and graveside services will be held 1:00 pm. Larry was born and raised in Milton, Louisiana. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1955. Larry attained a Doctor of Medicine degree from Interment will follow the services in St. Joseph Church and Cemetery in Milton, Louisiana where a memorial service and graveside services will be held 1:00 pm. Larry was born and raised in Milton, Louisiana. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1955. Larry attained a Doctor of Medicine degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana as well as postgraduate degrees in Pediatrics and Pediatric Cardiology. From 1962 to 1964 he served as a U. S. Air Force Captain and Chief of Pediatrics at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas. During this time, Larry married the love of his life, Barbara, at a wedding ceremony held in St. John The Evangelist Cathedral in Savannah, Georgia. After completing the tour of duty, Barbara and Larry moved to New Orleans where he was a Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Cardiology in the L.S.U. School of Medicine Pediatric Department until 1969. He then moved to Baton Rouge after being appointed as the Head of the L.S.U. Pediatric Department at Earl K. Long Hospital and remained there for 20 years. His acceptance of the appointment allowed him to take a "journey" to make a difference in training pediatric residents who wished to train in a setting that would allow them to manage children's medical problems without too much "subspecialist control" of the patient. During his tenure, he was successful in developing and implementing an American Board of Pediatric Three-Year Residency Program that was highly academic, comprehensive and community oriented. The Residency Program was successful in training over 70 generalist pediatricians who have become the most trusted and successful primary pediatric care providers throughout Louisiana as well as strong children's advocates. Larry became a very strong children's advocate during his 20 years at Earl K. Long Hospital in the areas of: child abuse legislation, identification, treatment and prevention programs; child safety seat legislation; neonatal mortality legislation and prevention programs. Because of his strong commitment and dedication to child advocacy he was recognized by local, state, and national organizations and associations for his accomplishments by presenting him with the following awards: George Freeman Award by the La. Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers for "distinguished service and contributions in the field of social welfare" as it relates to child abuse recognition and reporting; AH Robins Award by the La. State Medical Society for "outstanding community service by a physician" as it relates to child abuse legislation and excellence in medical journalism; Golden Deeds Award by The Advocate as it relates to child abuse legislation and development of child abuse prevention programs; Commissioner's Award by the U. S. Administration of Children, Youth and Families as it relates to being the Founder and First Chairman of the Louisiana Children's Trust Fund; Headliner's Award by the Louisiana Women in Communication for radio, television and print medical journalism and Master Pediatrician Award by the La. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics with respect and gratitude for years of superb care and passionate advocacy for the children of our state. The other areas of child advocacy he was involved in were: drafting and lobbying for passage of the child safety seat legislation in 1984; child abuse reporting law in 1972; establishing Child protection centers in 1974; establishing Louisiana Children's Trust Fund in 1983; and establishing Louisiana Perinatal Commission in 1979. As Chairman of the La. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, he served as the "Speak Up For Children" spokesperson from 1980 to 1990 which was a national and statewide child advocacy publicity campaign. After 25 years of academic medicine, he decided to engage in public health administration by joining the La. Department of Health and Hospitals as Director and Medical Director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Health unit for 2 years. In 1990, Larry was appointed as the Director and State Health Officer of the Louisiana Department of Public Health by Governor Edwin Edwards. During his tenure, he was successful in developing and implementing the now successful "Shots for Tots" program that has markedly improved the immunization rates for preschool children. From 1990 to 1999 he was the Medical Director at the La. Department of Health and Hospitals where he was instrumental in developing and implementing the now successful Louisiana Children's Insurance Program (LaCHIP). Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Hebert and Aurore Arceneaux Hebert. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Forrester Hebert, one daughter Jamie Redmont and grandchildren Mason Redmont and Ross Redmont of Memphis, Tennessee, brother Jimmie Hebert and sister-in-law Jonell Hebert of Milton, Louisiana, sisters-in-law Joan Christian of Savannah, Georgia and Rita Spence of Montgomery, Alabama along with several nieces, cousins, uncles and aunts. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Phil Forrester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Pediatric Cardiology, 2137-A Quail Run Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or to the "Traditions for Tomorrow" fund thru Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019 