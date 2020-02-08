Brother Larry C. Johnson, Sr, a proud United States Air Force Veteran, was born May 24, 1952 to the union of the late Cal Johnson II and Margaret Napoleon Johnson of Lukeville, LA. On January 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA, God in his infinite wisdom, called him home to receive his reward. Brother Johnson leaves to cherish his precious memories to his wife Jacqueline Johnson, five (5) daughters; Katrice (Carl), Michelle, Florence, Cristina, and one (1) son, Larry, Jr., and eleven (11) grandchildren. Two sisters; Natherlean G. Kelly, Brusly, LA and Carolyn Duhe, Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers; Donald Ray Johnson (Katie), Baton Rouge, LA, Cal Johnson, III (Beatrice) Brusly, LA and Michael L. Johnson, Addis, LA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Abuwi, Baton Rouge, LA; brother-in-law, Welton R. Lejeune, Brusly, LA; mother-in-law, Flora Garrett, Hampton, VA; four aunts, two uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters Margaret Woodlief, Connie Lejeune and brother Paul Abuwi, grandmother Irene Holloway and Uncle Timothy Brown. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Feb. 8, 2020