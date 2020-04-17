Larry Joseph Cronan, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at OLOL Hospital after a long battle with heart disease, at the age of 65. Larry was a 1972 graduate of Redemptorist High School. He retired after 33 years from ExxonMobil. Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 1/2 years, Suzie Peno Cronan; three children, Aimee Cronan, Jeremy (Jennifer) Cronan, and Joshua (Stephanie) Cronan. Was Pepaw to three grandchildren, Victoria, Ava, and Jude Cronan. He is also survived by his father, Joseph Cronan and wife Elonia; two brothers, John (Jan) Cronan, Buddy (Vickie) Cronan; five sisters, Susan (Mike) Falcon, Terri Ann (Kevin) Dupuy, Mary Jo (Mark) Jarreau, Cindy (David) Hood, and Pennye (Nick) Fox; brother-in-law, Butch(Cindy) Peno; father-in-law, Teddy Peno; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Cronan; mother, Wilma Cronan; mother-in-law, Marguerite Peno; and niece, Jill Peno. Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held graveside at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to one of Larry's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, or the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Special thanks to the medical staff at the SICA UNIT of Our Lady of the Lake for their wonderful care and especially to cardiologist Dr. Joseph Deumite whose compassionate care gave our family extra years with Larry. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.