Rev. Larry Kennon McLin, Sr. passed away on July 10, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs. He was 81 years old and a native of Livingston Parish. Visitation will be at Stafford Cemetery in Satsuma on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 10 am with burial to follow. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth McLin of Denham Springs, daughter, Elaine Stuart (Jimmy) of Denham Springs, son, Larry McLin Jr. (Amber) of Denham Springs, daughter, Sheila McLin of Denham Springs, son, Steve McLin (Kelly) of Holden, daughter, Tracey McLin of Denham Springs, daughter Nancey Linder (Jacob) of Denham Spring. He had 18 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 7 brothers and 4 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruby McLin. Rev. Larry McLin pastored Magnolia Apostolic Church. He was retired, loved his family, and church. Arrangement's have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.mclinfuneralhome.com.