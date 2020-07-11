1/1
Rev. Larry Kennon McLin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Larry Kennon McLin, Sr. passed away on July 10, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs. He was 81 years old and a native of Livingston Parish. Visitation will be at Stafford Cemetery in Satsuma on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 10 am with burial to follow. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth McLin of Denham Springs, daughter, Elaine Stuart (Jimmy) of Denham Springs, son, Larry McLin Jr. (Amber) of Denham Springs, daughter, Sheila McLin of Denham Springs, son, Steve McLin (Kelly) of Holden, daughter, Tracey McLin of Denham Springs, daughter Nancey Linder (Jacob) of Denham Spring. He had 18 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 7 brothers and 4 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruby McLin. Rev. Larry McLin pastored Magnolia Apostolic Church. He was retired, loved his family, and church. Arrangement's have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stafford Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
10:00 AM
Stafford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved