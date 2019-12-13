Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry L. Howell. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry L. Howell, a native of Rohwer, Arkansas and a longtime resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Denham Springs on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the age of 75. He was a graduate of Desha Central High School in Rohwer, Arkansas and attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He started his career in the marine industry as a young man and continued on that path for over 50 years. He was founder and owner of River City Towing Services, a chemical and petroleum barge company, in Denham Springs. In his spare time, his passion was spending time working and growing his farm business in Rohwer, AR. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family at The Howell Farm with hunting and other outdoor activities. He was loved by everyone for his fun personality and quick sense of humor. He never met a stranger and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Virginia Kay Howell of Denham Springs; his children, Kevin Howell and his wife, Heather of Denham Springs; Scott Howell and his wife, Lauren of Walker; his grandchildren, Maddie Howell, Kaleb Howell, Easton Howell and Bennett Howell; brother, Robert Howell of Rohwer, AR and sister, Carolyn Howell Norvell of Rogers, AR; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Daniel Howell and Helen Landers Howell and grandparents, A.L. Landers and Carrie Mae Landers, Lemuel Howell and Minnie Howell. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, followed by services starting at 6:00 PM. A special memorial service will be held at his farm in Arkansas at a later date to be announced. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to his doctors, nurses and the hospice team; and a very special thanks to all of his wonderful caregivers, Virginia, Gwen, Pauline, Dawn and Shirlyn who took great care of him during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .

