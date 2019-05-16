Larry L. Metevia, Sr., entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Geraldine P. Metevia; daughter, Denise Metevia Armstrong (Shawn); sons, Louis James Metevia (Tricie) and Larry Lawrence Joseph Metevia, Jr.; sister, Joyce D. Metevia; brother, Louis Abe Metevia III; grandchildren, Shamar Grant-Metevia, Sidney Armstrong, Shawn Armstrong, Shelby Armstrong, Logan Metevia, Brandon Hilliard and Jada Hilliard. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis Abe Metevia and Tina Alexander Metevia. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Edward J. Chiffriller, SSJ officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019