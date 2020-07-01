1/1
Larry Laney "Woody" Bickford
Larry Laney Bickford "Woody", a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on June 30, 2020, at the age of 73. Larry was a man who never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He loved making people laugh and he knew he was the funniest person he had ever met. His personality was one people gravitated towards and his laugh was contagious. He was an avid fisherman, loved to travel, and loved LSU football. He served in The Army National Guard for six years, with 18 months of active duty in Korea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Dorothy Bickford. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Brenda Dauzat Bickford; daughters, Christy Abshire and Laurie Zeringue (Jonathan), step-son, Jeff Forrest; two step-daughters, Kristi Forrest, Marci Ortego (Brandon); grandchildren, Mary and Matthew Abshire, Ashley Forrest, Landon and Luke Ortego, Eli and Amelia Zeringue; and his brother, Leo Bickford, Jr., (Linda). Honorary Pallbearers are Landon Ortego, Luke Ortego, Matthew Abshire, Eli Zeringue, Jonathan Zeringue, and Micky Readenour. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service, which will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home at 9595 Florida Blvd on Friday, July 3rd at 1PM with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 11AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Many thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge, and all the doctors who cared for him.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
