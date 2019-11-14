Larry Lee Hills, a native of Jackson, La and resident of Clinton, La. Born to the late Monroe "Botsy" Hills Jr. and Maggie "BeBe" Jackson Hills. He departed this earthly life at the age of 60 at the Lane Regional Medical Center, Zachary La on November 6, 2019. Visitation at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton, La. on Friday 6-8 pm and Funeral Services Saturday at the East Feliciana Professional Learning Center, 9414 Plank Rd., Clinton, La. at 1 pm. Interment at the Oak grove Cemetery Jackson, La. Survivors include his loving wife Elver Denise Chriss Hills for 37 years; a daughter Katyla (Martise) Jackson of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; a son Kovarus Hills of Clinton, Louisiana; a foster son Delontae Chriss of Baker, Louisiana; four grandchildren Kingston Hills, Elesa Jackson, Elijah Jackson, Kamen George, and Irmani Chriss; three sisters Dorothy Thompson of Wilson, Louisiana, Joyce Burton and Rhonda Hills of Jackson, Louisiana; five brothers Johnny (Laura) Hills of Wilson, Louisiana, Eamus Hills of Ethel, Louisiana, Daniel Hills, Emanuel (Velma) Hills and Learoie Hills all of Jackson, Louisiana; one uncle, three aunts, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. He was employed by Harrell Gas Lampton- Love, Inc, Kentwood, La and retired from Dixon Correctional Institution, Jackson, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019