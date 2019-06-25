Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Lee Ledoux. View Sign Service Information Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA 70806 (225)-927-1640 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry was born August 8, 1952 to Mr. Eugene Ledoux, Sr. and Mrs. Mary Trina Ledoux. He was one of sixteen children. Larry was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier and McKinley High School. Larry's peaceful rest was granted by the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Larry Ledoux Jr, ; his siblings, Eugene Ledoux, Jr. (Ruthie), Rosalie Noflin (Arthur Sr.), Adele Eubanks (Donald), Leroy Ledoux, Sr. (Juanita), Jane Darensbourg (Brian), Alfred Ledoux, Sr. (Dorothy), Walter Ledoux, Sr. (Valinda), Lawrence Ledoux, Sr. (Linda), Mary Ann Millender (Kenneth), Anthony Ledoux, Joyce Ledoux, Catherine Ledoux Ventress, and Veronica Ledoux Magee; special friend, Arlean Armstrong; best friend, Wilton Landry; three grandchildren, Larry Lee Ledoux III, Laila Ledoux, and Aleshia Ford; godson, Alfred Ledoux, Jr; goddaughter, Latasha Armstrong; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Ledoux, Sr and Mary Trina Ledoux.; sisters, Theresa Ledoux and Shirley Mae Ledoux; nephews, Robert Dicks, Jr., Carlos Ledoux, and Arthur L Noflin, Jr.; and niece, Jessica Bacon. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019, from 12 PM to 5 PM at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Viewing Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 8 AM to 10 AM at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Rosary to begin at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass at 10 AM.

