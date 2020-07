Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Lynn Gussman, passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home starting at 8:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Full obit to follow on Sunday.

