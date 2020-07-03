Larry Lynn Gussman, born on May 5, 1943, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Larry graduated from Baton Rouge High in 1961. He then attended Southeastern Louisiana University and graduated in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in business. He is a retired partner in EME Company. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going on trips with his family, and attending LSU football games. Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Corinne "Pug" McLavy Gussman; his children, Tracey Gussman Neyland and Bill Gussman; his grandchildren, Amanda Gussman, William Gussman and Emma Neyland; and his sister, Gayle Gussman. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Grace Bush Gussman. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 starting at 8:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Masks are mandatory if you are attending the service. Pallbearers will be Bill Gussman, William Gussman, Mark Cooper, Tommy Holliday, Allen Doescher, Steve Ward, Leonard Carmouche and Frank McLavy. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
in Larry's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.