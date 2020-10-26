Larry Lynn Moree, age 79, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on October 24, 2020. He was a native of Sumrall, MS, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Larry always had a twinkle in his eye and loved to laugh. He was president of both his class and the FFA at Sumrall High School. After high school, Larry enlisted in the U. S. Air Force where he served as a staff sergeant in the position of jet aircraft mechanic at Sheppard AFB, Southeast Asia, and Columbus AFB from 1961-1969. While serving in the Air Force, Larry met and married Rose Mary Farlow in 1963. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1973 with a degree in Biology. While working toward his degree, he worked for the Mississippi Air and Water Pollution Commission. After graduation he accepted a position with Environmental Engineers and began a career of working in the chemical industry. After Rosie died in 1988, he married Gay Nan Evans in 1992. His long, productive career ended in the post of Landfill Superintendent for East Baton Rouge Parish. Larry enjoyed serving as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Istrouma Baptist Church. He loved taking vacations to the beach with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He was a true Southern boy who was most at home being in the country, working on cars, growing things, and eating good food. Larry is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gay Nan, who faithfully served him and overlooked the open bag of peanut M & M's by his chair; sisters, Doris Moffett, and Joanie Craft and her husband, Stanley; sisters-in-law, Linda Sivils and Peggy Breard; brother-in-law, Jesse Lynn Farlow and his wife, Nanette; three children, Jennifer Stanford and husband, Jade, Candice Gray and husband, Jonathan, Eric Moree and wife, Janna; grandchildren, Claire, Ethan, Blythe, Owen, Evelyn, and Phinehas Stanford, Laura Rose, Lily, and Brooks Gray, Jesse, Macy, and Drew Moree; and nieces and nephews, Kim Buchanan, Vickie Wilberding, Tara Craft, Jaclyn Craft, Paul Breard, Sharon Breard, Wendy Magill, and Shannon Hopkins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Pearl Moree. His brother-in-law, Charles Breard, passed away earlier the same day. What a glorious thought that they are celebrating together! His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at OLOL Intensive Care Unit for their superb care. In addition, we were all blessed to have wonderful caregivers in Linda and Betty. A private visitation and service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to Istrouma Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.