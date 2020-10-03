Larry M. Lofton, Sr., 77, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Larry was a successful business owner in Ascension Parish and Iberville Parish and retired as an Industrial Refractory business owner after many years. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter, Kaylen L. Wall; grandchildren, Jesse Wall, and Cole Lofton and wife, Fabiola; great-grandchildren, Justice, Ruben, Roman, and Paulina Lofton; sisters, Lucille Partin and Gwen King and husband, Jim. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine S. Lofton; son, Larry M. Lofton, Jr.; parents, Frank and Gladys Lofton; grandchildren, Dustin and Travis Lofton; brothers, Frank Lofton Jr., Wayne Lofton, and Jimmy Dale Lofton; sisters, Frances Lofton Wilkinson, Ernestine Lofton, Rae L. Hammock, and Dorothy L. Drussel. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Tuesday, October 6, from 8:30 a.m. until service at 10 a.m., officiated by Rev. Carl Sullivan. Burial will follow at Felder Cemetery, Denham Springs, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridgeway Hospice. A special thank you to Bridgeway Hospice, especially McKenzie, Sally, Natalie, and Bobbi…Thanks for all your help. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.