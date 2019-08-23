Knowing it is not how you start, but how you finish the race, Larry crossed his finish line victoriously while being surrounded by his loving wife, children, and family. Larry Malone Sumerford of Baton Rouge died peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 78. He is preceded in death by his mother Marie Sumerford Armoney and father Battle Malone Sumerford. He is survived by his wife Angela B. Sumerford, his three children Michael M. Sumerford, Lori Dow Sumerford-Newsom, Judy Sumerford, plus his grandchildren April E. Onebane, Landon M. Newsom, and Dylan E Hernandez. As a graduate of Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University, Larry used his strong will and determination to become a very successful businessman. He operated several businesses in Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Morgan City, and Houma. His generosity and willingness to help everyone he encountered lead him to his crowning achievement. He combined all his talents to open an organization that focused on helping men, who needed a second chance, become trained and employable. Larry's passion for running challenged him throughout life and lead him to compete in the Great River Road Runs, three half marathons, and the one especially proud challenge, The Iron Butt race. Although Larry was diagnosed with cancer twice, each time with a fifty percent chance of survival, he fought through the chemotherapy/radiation determined to run again. Six months after his first round of treatment, he began to train for The Baton Rouge Beach Marathon. With the support of his running partners and the friends of Varsity Sports, they cheered "old Champ" until he crossed the finish line on December 6th, 2014. A private memorial for the family will be held at a later date. Any condolences can be shared through the Guest Book at Rabenhorst.com. Memorial donations can be made to the , Memphis TN 38105. His wife and children thank the many family and friends for all their support, especially his sister-in-law, Sindee B. Roppolo and the medical staff of Dr. Gerald Miletello and Dr. Louis Minsky. With this team gathered around him, once again, they cheered "old Champ" across the finish line!
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019