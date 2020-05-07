Larry Michael Maciasz
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Michael Maciasz passed away from natural causes at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 69. He was born in New Roads, LA, on Feb. 12, 1951. Larry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen Sevin Maciasz and a daughter, Julie Tergliafera. A private graveside service will be held at False River Memorial Park in New Roads, LA. Larry is a 1973 LSU graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. He spent several years after graduation backpacking and traveling throughout the US and Europe. He settled in Park City, UT where he discovered his love for cooking. This led him to enroll at the Culinary Institute of America located in Hyde Park, NY where he graduated in 1985. He began his culinary career in Cleveland, OH and then worked in Dallas, TX at The Four Seasons. Larry opened his own restaurant in Baton Rouge called Maci's Place in 1991. His culinary career included local restaurants Chalet Brandt, Dajonel's and City Club before retiring in August 2019. Larry loved to read, prepare & serve food and share conversations. He touched many lives with his kind, gentle spirit. He was a dedicated LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saints fan. He was a treasure to his immediate and extended families and will be deeply missed by all. Larry is survived by sisters: Nancy Chustz (New Roads, LA), Mary Maciasz (Covington, LA), Lucy Stevenson (California, MD) and Amy Neck (Baton Rouge, LA). Larry is survived by brothers: Richard Maciasz (New Roads, LA), Dennis Maciasz (Zachary, LA) and Emil "Sonny" Maciasz (Baton Rouge, LA). Larry is preceded in death by his parents: Emil Joseph Maciasz and Doris Plauche Maciasz; Niece: Tina Maciasz. Pallbearers: Richard Maciasz, Dennis Maciasz, Sonny Maciasz, Matthew Chustz, Drew Maciasz, Laef Lowther, Stephen Maciasz, Alex Maciasz, Trey Neck, Jarod Stevenson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
False River Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved