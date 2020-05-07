Larry Michael Maciasz passed away from natural causes at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 69. He was born in New Roads, LA, on Feb. 12, 1951. Larry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen Sevin Maciasz and a daughter, Julie Tergliafera. A private graveside service will be held at False River Memorial Park in New Roads, LA. Larry is a 1973 LSU graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. He spent several years after graduation backpacking and traveling throughout the US and Europe. He settled in Park City, UT where he discovered his love for cooking. This led him to enroll at the Culinary Institute of America located in Hyde Park, NY where he graduated in 1985. He began his culinary career in Cleveland, OH and then worked in Dallas, TX at The Four Seasons. Larry opened his own restaurant in Baton Rouge called Maci's Place in 1991. His culinary career included local restaurants Chalet Brandt, Dajonel's and City Club before retiring in August 2019. Larry loved to read, prepare & serve food and share conversations. He touched many lives with his kind, gentle spirit. He was a dedicated LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saints fan. He was a treasure to his immediate and extended families and will be deeply missed by all. Larry is survived by sisters: Nancy Chustz (New Roads, LA), Mary Maciasz (Covington, LA), Lucy Stevenson (California, MD) and Amy Neck (Baton Rouge, LA). Larry is survived by brothers: Richard Maciasz (New Roads, LA), Dennis Maciasz (Zachary, LA) and Emil "Sonny" Maciasz (Baton Rouge, LA). Larry is preceded in death by his parents: Emil Joseph Maciasz and Doris Plauche Maciasz; Niece: Tina Maciasz. Pallbearers: Richard Maciasz, Dennis Maciasz, Sonny Maciasz, Matthew Chustz, Drew Maciasz, Laef Lowther, Stephen Maciasz, Alex Maciasz, Trey Neck, Jarod Stevenson.

