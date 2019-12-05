Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Netter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Netter, a jazz aficionado, avid sports fan, unpretentious and generous giver and, most of all, beloved family member, Larry James Netter, a lifelong resident of St. Francisville, La., passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. A gift from God, Larry was the firstborn child of William "Buddy" and Mary Vessell Netter on Nov. 2, 1950. He was a low key but tremendous giver, often surprising a mother or child with their favorite food, a sibling with a long-ago photo or family memento or a niece with a fun outing. Larry's uncanny giving spirit didn't end with family. It extended to his friends as well. The people who have received soft drinks, cottage cheese, ice cream, shoe shines (yes, shoe shines) and much more from him are simply too many to name. Like the jazz he so loved and fell asleep to every night, Larry was the great improviser in life, delivering kindnesses large and small. A 1968 graduate of John Dawson High School and member of the NAACP, Larry also developed forever bonds and friendships as a barber from the age of 19 (continuing his father's legacy in the profession), during a nearly 40-year-career at the former Crown Zellerbach paper mill and in his career finale at Thompson Pipe. Larry loved sports - he was a one-time runner who enjoyed 5Ks and other road races throughout the area - and there were no sports more special than football, basketball and particularly track and field, be it as an attendee at events in his beloved West Feliciana Parish or stretched out in front of his television at home. There was a time as well when Larry was also a passionate traveler, thoroughly enjoying trips to exotic locales like the Hawaiian Islands, Bermuda, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Toronto as well as popular domestic locations such as Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among others. Larry worked hard, played hard and transcended a humble upbringing - making a difference in the lives of others, always believing in the best in others. Which made it easy for others to love him so much. Larry, baptized at Sherobee Baptist Church on Aug. 25, 1963, by the Rev. Kinch Quiette, leaves to cherish his loving memory his children, Diedre (Charles) Smith of Baton Rouge, Keya Williams of Baker, Dedric (Leslie) Williams of Zachary and William Woods of St. Francisville; mother, Mary Vessell Netter of St. Francisville; sister, Karen Netter (Samuel) Alsander of Zachary; brothers Les Netter of Atlanta; William "Caruso" (Jean) Netter of Harvey, LA; and Paul (Bridget) Netter of Burbank, CA.; beloved and devoted niece, Danielle Alsander of Atlanta; longtime sister-in-law, Laura Dunbar Netter of Atlanta; devoted companion and friend, Diane Baker of Weyanoke; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, William; his maternal grandparents, Louis and Bertha Vessell: and his paternal grandparents, "PaCain" and "MaLily" Netter. Visitation will be held at St. Francisville Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. There will also be visitation for an hour before the 11 a.m. funeral services on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Sherobee Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Sherobee cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

