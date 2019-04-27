Larry passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born January 27, 1959. He was preceded in death by his parents Roderick Dye and Mildred Marks Ritchie and brothers Michael Kirk and Robert Alex Ritchie. He is survived by brothers Charles and John Ritchie, sisters Julie Dier and Lisa Ricaud. Sister in law Donna Giordano Ritchie, brothers in law Terry Dier and Donald Ricaud. Nephews Daniel and Andrew Ricaud; nieces Donna Ritchie, Robin Green (Chester), Tracy Ritchie, Kimberly McClung (Jeffery) and Jill Dier. Great nieces Riley and Hailey Sisung, great nephews Matthew McClung, Charlie and Aiden Green. Memorial service will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Greenwell Springs, LA. Rosary 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Burial Feliciana Cemetery, St. Francisville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019