1/
Larry "Brock" Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry "Brock" Ray, a native of White Castle, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Home in Plaquemine at the age of 68. Visiting 9 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Asberry Independent Methodist church, White castle until religious services at 11 Am conducted by Rev. Andrew Richardson, Pastor. Burial in the church cemetery. He is survived by 2 daughters Levonne Ray Scott and Ella Mae Fields, 3 sisters Joyce Johnson, Diana Young, and Sussie Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Lloyd and Ella Ray, 2 brothers Jerry Ray and Milton Ray and a sister Kay Anna Ray. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Asberry Independent Methodist church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Independent Methodist church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved