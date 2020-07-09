Larry "Brock" Ray, a native of White Castle, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Home in Plaquemine at the age of 68. Visiting 9 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Asberry Independent Methodist church, White castle until religious services at 11 Am conducted by Rev. Andrew Richardson, Pastor. Burial in the church cemetery. He is survived by 2 daughters Levonne Ray Scott and Ella Mae Fields, 3 sisters Joyce Johnson, Diana Young, and Sussie Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Lloyd and Ella Ray, 2 brothers Jerry Ray and Milton Ray and a sister Kay Anna Ray. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com
