Larry Roy Anderson, Sr., age 70, a native of Rosedale, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA., entered into eternal on August 02, 2019. Larry Sr. was a graduate of T.A Levy High School class of 1966 and President of the Class Alumni. He graduated from Southern University in 1971 where he received his Bachelors of Sciences Degree. Larry Sr. retired from his long and dedicated career at Axiall (formerly Georgia Gulf/Georgia Pacific) with 44 years of service. He was a Chemist and Supervisor for the VCM/Environmental QC, Process Development, PVC, Quality Assurance and Caustic Chlorine Labs. He was a member of Hartzell United Methodist Church. He faithfully served as Chairman of the Finance Committee, Lay Speaker and was a member of the United Methodist Men. He was the former Secretary of the Concord Estates Homeowners Association. Larry Sr. was awarded numerous honors for his faithful and dedicated service to many organizations. Forever cherishing his memory are his "Dear" devoted and faithful wife Donna Herbert Anderson; daughter Tammara Anderson; son, Larry Anderson Jr.; grandchildren Johnny Turner and Tytiana Anderson; sisters, Debra Anderson and Tammy (Steven) Lewis; mother-in-law Eddie Mae Herbert; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Anderson, Betty Anderson, Clara Dyson, Ella Rose Domino, Renee Dyson, Jessica Herbert and Fannie Herbert; brothers-in-law, Lionel Sr. (Gloria) Herbert, Jesse Jr. (Sarah) Herbert, Nathaniel Herbert Sr., Daryl Dyson, and Real Dyson; Godchildren, Donna Marie Blacher, L'Jean McKneely Jr. and Isaiah Herbert; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his father and mother Willie and Helen Anderson, brothers Eric Sr. and Melvin Sr., and father-in-law Jessie Herbert Sr. Visitation will be held at Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak Street Rosedale,La 70772 on Friday August 09, 2019 at 5 pm-7 pm, Visitation will continue on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 8 am until Celebration of Life at 11 am. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd Baton Rouge, La 70807. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

