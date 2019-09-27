|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Larry Selvage, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a graduate of Capital High School where he excelled in football. He also was an honorably discharged Veteran of the Vietnam War. Before and after his military service, he was employed at Kansas City Southern Railroad and retired after 30 years of service. Visitation will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, September 30, 2019 11 A.M. at St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Conway Knighton, Pastor, Reverend Albert Anderson, Officiating. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. Larry is survived by his Wife, Willie Mae Selvage, Daughters, Diedra Brown(Robert),and Monique Dixon, Sons, Larry Young, Stacey Selvage and David Alexander., also Latrica "Rochelle Scott, Eloyace Scott and Warren "Eric" Scott. Siblings, Gladys Herman(Johnny), Audrey Johnson, Debra Selvage, Eva Fleming, Carla Hawkins, Fred Selvage(Shirley), Sylvester and Leonard Selvage, Sisters-In-Law, Erlene Selvage and Geraldine Taylor, Uncles, Curtis, Perry and Charles Selvage and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Prince & Elizabeth Selvage, Sisters, Helen Millican, and Patricia Ward, Brother, Prince Selvage, Jr., Brother-In-Law, Sydney Fleming, a Niece, Michelle Selvage and a Nephew, Kenneth Millican. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
