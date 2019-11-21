Larry T. Profit

  • "With Deepest Sympathy!"
    - Doris Snearl
Hall's Port Allen Mortuary
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA
70767
(225)-343-0085
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave.
Port Allen, LA
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
Larry T. Profit entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. Survived by his sister, Pauline Profit and brother, Frank Profit, Jr. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Reverend Demetric Slaughter officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
