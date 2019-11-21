Larry T. Profit entered into eternal rest on November 14, 2019. Survived by his sister, Pauline Profit and brother, Frank Profit, Jr. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Reverend Demetric Slaughter officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019