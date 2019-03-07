Larry Dunn Jr. (48) of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully at Ochsner Hospital on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Dunn, 2 sons, Devontae Williams and Trevion Dunn, mother, Sylvia Dunn, grandmother, Mary E. Roberson, 2 brothers, Merrel Dunn and Robert White, sister, Tanganyika Jackson and a host of loved ones which include uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. Larry will be remembered for his extraordinary ability to cook but mostly remembered for his big smile and his generous heart. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at Spirit of Truth International Ministries located at 6781 Cezanne Ave. in Baton Rouge at 11 o'clock. He will be laid to rest at Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3012 Blunt Rd. in Baton Rouge.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019