Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Dunn Jr.. View Sign

Larry Dunn Jr. (48) of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully at Ochsner Hospital on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Dunn, 2 sons, Devontae Williams and Trevion Dunn, mother, Sylvia Dunn, grandmother, Mary E. Roberson, 2 brothers, Merrel Dunn and Robert White, sister, Tanganyika Jackson and a host of loved ones which include uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. Larry will be remembered for his extraordinary ability to cook but mostly remembered for his big smile and his generous heart. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at Spirit of Truth International Ministries located at 6781 Cezanne Ave. in Baton Rouge at 11 o'clock. He will be laid to rest at Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3012 Blunt Rd. in Baton Rouge. Larry Dunn Jr. (48) of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully at Ochsner Hospital on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Michelle Dunn, 2 sons, Devontae Williams and Trevion Dunn, mother, Sylvia Dunn, grandmother, Mary E. Roberson, 2 brothers, Merrel Dunn and Robert White, sister, Tanganyika Jackson and a host of loved ones which include uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends. Larry will be remembered for his extraordinary ability to cook but mostly remembered for his big smile and his generous heart. Funeral services will be held Saturday morning at Spirit of Truth International Ministries located at 6781 Cezanne Ave. in Baton Rouge at 11 o'clock. He will be laid to rest at Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3012 Blunt Rd. in Baton Rouge. Funeral Home Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge

1576 Robin Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70807

(225) 774-0390 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close