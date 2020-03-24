Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Walden. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia 201 W. Broadway Tulia , TX 79088 (806)-995-1701 Send Flowers Obituary

Tulia, Texas -- Larry Wayne Walden moved his address to Heaven Thursday, March 19, 2020 while in the arms of his great love. A celebration of Larry's life will be held with dates and details to come. Larry was born on February 13, 1952, in Cleburne, TX and graduated from West Feliciana High School in 1970. On January 5, 1973, he married the love of his life, Debra Patton, in Tulia, TX. Larry was a successful farmer most of his life and foreman for Barber Brother's until his retirement. Larry enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love for the Lord, his sense of humor, and his desire to help people grow in recovery as he was grateful to his Lord for his seventeen years of sobriety. Larry is best known for his never-ending zest for life. He greeted everyone with an outpouring of love with his larger-than-life embraces and comedic sense of humor. Larry employed many young men over the years and was diligent in his calling to share the Good News of the Lord with them. The heavens rejoiced in Larry's homecoming because of his faithful work for the kingdom. Larry is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Debbie; two sons, Shelby Ryan Walden and Brandon Wayne Walden; grandchildren, Trenton, Mia Claire, Cole, Carson, and Myles; brother, Terry Walden and wife, Linda; mother-in-law, Betty Knowles, brother-in-law, Kendall Patton, sister-in-law, Gay Maynard and husband, Mark; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who all loved him dearly. Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gene and Geraldine Walden, and brother, Tim Walden. Memorial contributions may be made to O'Brien House Recovery Services in Baton Rouge, LA. Scroll the web page at www.obrienhouse.org for donation opportunities. Larry believed his life should be lived to the fullest. Completely used up, totally worn out, sliding in broadside proclaiming, "what a ride!" What a ride it was! Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone FUneral DIrectors of Tulia. Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020

