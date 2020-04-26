LaShasta Lynette Barfield
, - 2020
On October 9, 1987 LaShasta Lynette Barfield made her grand entrance. On April 21,2020 she received her wings. She leaves to cherish her memories, three children, Aaryn Barfield, Noah McDowell, Tiana Nicholas; Her loving grandparents who reared her as their own Willie & Rebecca Barfield; parents Lamon Paul Sr., Denise Barfield; six sisters, Ashley, Dorothy, Christiana Barfield, Jasmin (Jason) Thomas, Jennifer Dent, LaTarsha Paul-Griffin; two brothers, Corey Barfield, Anthony Paul. LaShasta will have a private graveside service on Tuesday April 28, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
