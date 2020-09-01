LaSheena K. Douglas entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City following a brief illness on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was a 38 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions a private service conducted by Minister Myra Miller will be FB live streamed via Miller & Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am; interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Survivors include her parents, Brenda W. Douglas and Percy Douglas (Angel); fiance', Albert LeBlanc; siblings, Keith Williams (Cassandra) and Poctia Douglas; grandmother, Dorothy Long; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her brother, Troy Douglas; paternal grandparents, Irene and Leander Douglas, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Velma Hughes and Welton Williams.

