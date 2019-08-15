Lateka Stewart, a native of Plaquemine and resident of White Castle passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019 at her residence at the age of 34. Visiting Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon at 25323 La Highway 1, Plaquemine, La. Interment in Pilgrim Baptist Church, Bayou Goula, La. She is survived by Husband Mickey Stewart, Three Children Mairick, Tyrick, and Kylee, Parents Gladys and Joe Rogers, Two Brothers Derick (Rhoda) Green and Roderick (Canisa) Saylor Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019