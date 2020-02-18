Latesha Alfreda Bennett, a native of Chelan, Washington and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, entered eternal rest Wednesday February 05, 2020 at the age of 24. She is survived by her son Kaden Bennett, Parents Amber Bennett and Kreshawn Jackson, Grandmothers Sandra Janshen and Gail Jackson, Two Brothers Taylor and Kaleb Bennett, Sister CoCo Jackson, Aunts Heather and Tammy Bennett, and Kolby Domino, a Host of other Relatives and Friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Maddison Bennett, and Grandfathers. Visiting Friday February 21, 2020 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020