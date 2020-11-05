Or Copy this URL to Share

LaTonya Nicole Anderson born March 15,1981 departed this world on October 31,2020 at the age of 39. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her Father Jerry Anderson, Husband Thomas Worthy; children Nyah Fields, Brookelyn Worthy, Darrow Fields III, and Gabriel Worthy; sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting at Hall Davis and Sons 9348 Scenic Hwy. Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 am Service at 10:00 am conducted by Pastor Wuan Miller.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store