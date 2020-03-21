Latonya Denise Dupas, age 46, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Minneapolis, MN, passed away peacefully March 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Latonya received her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from the University of Minnesota in Education. At her passing she was working as a Child Protection Social Worker with the Hennepin County Child Protection Service. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting from 10 am to 11 am. Service at 11 am, limited to 50 visitors only. Officiating Minister Rev. Erick L Marselis, Sr. Latonya leaves to cherish her memory, her loving, devoted mother Shirley (Thomas) Hamilton; father Rev. Leother (Shirley) Dupas. Her memory will also be cherished by a host of brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends and colleagues.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020