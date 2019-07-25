Latshun Lacey, a resident of Zachary and a native of Baker, she died Saturday July 20, 2019, at her home. She was 41. She was a registered nurse working in the mental health field. Visiting at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visiting resumes at the funeral home chapel on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. until religious service at 2 p.m. Conducted by the Rev. Gregory White. Interment in the Heavenly Gates. Survived by her father, Freddie Lacey; children, Kierra Brown, Shardai Cage, and Sebastian Cage; sisters Latasha Thomas and Lashell Thomas; brother Freddie Thomas; half-sister Shadereka Evans. Preceded in death by her mother Linda Lacey Wells. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019