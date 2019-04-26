Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Alexander Lemoine. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". The Good Lord brought this sweet precious child into our lives on June 3, 1988 and brought her through the gates of Heaven on April 26, 2019. A resident of Springfield and native of Baton Rouge, she lived many days of hardship throughout her short life, they were lived with a smile and a kindness that was boundless. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Mallory Seal (Josh) of Springfield, brother Cody Lemoine, grandfather Rodney J Lemoine of Baton Rouge, her dad David Lemoine (Priscilla) of Berwick, mother Jackie Martin (Ronnie) of Duson and aunt and uncle, Tara Bennett (Richard) of Baton Rouge along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, "Momme" Elizabeth (Betty) Lemoine. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Baker immediately following. Pallbearers will be Jordan Henson, Chuck Underwood, Glenn Hood, Blaine Lemoine, Matt Henson and John Seal. Services will be officiated by her cousin, Phil Melancon, Jr. A very special thank you to all her caregivers over the last several months for their care and compassion. She taught us that even through her sickness, God showed his soul through her smile. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". The Good Lord brought this sweet precious child into our lives on June 3, 1988 and brought her through the gates of Heaven on April 26, 2019. A resident of Springfield and native of Baton Rouge, she lived many days of hardship throughout her short life, they were lived with a smile and a kindness that was boundless. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Mallory Seal (Josh) of Springfield, brother Cody Lemoine, grandfather Rodney J Lemoine of Baton Rouge, her dad David Lemoine (Priscilla) of Berwick, mother Jackie Martin (Ronnie) of Duson and aunt and uncle, Tara Bennett (Richard) of Baton Rouge along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, "Momme" Elizabeth (Betty) Lemoine. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Baker immediately following. Pallbearers will be Jordan Henson, Chuck Underwood, Glenn Hood, Blaine Lemoine, Matt Henson and John Seal. Services will be officiated by her cousin, Phil Melancon, Jr. A very special thank you to all her caregivers over the last several months for their care and compassion. She taught us that even through her sickness, God showed his soul through her smile. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close