Laura Ann Burris Williams, age 73, passed Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born November 8, 1946 in Baton Rouge, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Private Funeral Service. She was a member of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Charles Lee Burris, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Martin and Brian Flemings, daughter-in-law, Shana Flemings, sisters, Aladia Isaac, Sarah Jones, Florence Bonton (Ronald) and Lucinda Henderson, cousin, Lusinda Warren, and sister-in-law, Earnestine Burris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie, Sr. and Leola Burris Atkins, brothers, Jimmie Burris, Jr., William Lee Burris, Rev. Charles Lee Burris, Sr., M.Div., PhD. and Henry Wayne Burris.

