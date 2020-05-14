Laura Ann Burris Williams
1946 - 2020
Laura Ann Burris Williams, age 73, passed Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born November 8, 1946 in Baton Rouge, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Private Funeral Service. She was a member of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Charles Lee Burris, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Martin and Brian Flemings, daughter-in-law, Shana Flemings, sisters, Aladia Isaac, Sarah Jones, Florence Bonton (Ronald) and Lucinda Henderson, cousin, Lusinda Warren, and sister-in-law, Earnestine Burris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie, Sr. and Leola Burris Atkins, brothers, Jimmie Burris, Jr., William Lee Burris, Rev. Charles Lee Burris, Sr., M.Div., PhD. and Henry Wayne Burris.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
