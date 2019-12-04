Laura Jane Wade

Obituary
Laura Jane Wade, 71 of Walker passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Keith Wade. She is survived by her three children; Donna Barnum (Jerry), Patricia Armstrong, and Shane Traylor (Patty):step children, Erica Hunt (Brandon) and Jermey Wade (Ashley), grandchildren; Trevin Traylor, Bailey Armstrong, Shelby Traylor, Skylar Hunt, Brennan Hunt, Victoria Bowman (Ben), great-grandchild, Addison Bowman, brother, James Fallon (Regina), and beloved dog, Sassy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Juanita Fallon, and sister, Margaret Fallon. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her loving caretaker Aviance Larvnette. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm at Judson Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held at 8:00pm. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
