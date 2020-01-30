Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Lofton Cotton. View Sign Service Information Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Funeral Mass 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Lofton Cotton, also known as MamaC, passed away on January 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA, at age 101. She was born on December 3, 1918 near Wisner, LA. She was the oldest child of Tollie and Bertha Lofton. Laura graduated from Louisiana State Normal College of Natchitoches, in 1938, and began a teaching career that spanned over 4 decades. In 1942 she married George Sterling Cotton. She had a lifetime love of learning and educating. She received a Master's Degree and a Master's plus 30 at LSU. She also completed course work over numerous summers in English literature, Russian literature, and Biblical studies. She was a LA public school teacher in Sicily Island, Wisner, and Gonzales. She taught Latin and English at Baton Rouge High School for 25 years. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, where she was active in RCIA and Breaking the Word.

MamaC valued her family, Irish heritage, and faith journey. Sharing her passions of education and history with her students and others, was a very meaningful part of her life. Her heart and door were always open to everyone with a smile, a laugh, a story, and a cup of coffee. She touched so many people with her generous, compassionate, and gentle nature. Laura is survived by her daughter Beth Phillips and daughter-in-law Kathleen Bourke; grandchildren, Erik Cotton, granddaughter in-law Kristina, and Laura Phillips; great grandchildren, Sebastian, Slade, Katherine, Patrick, and Jack Cotton; great great grandchild Aiden Cotton; and nieces and nephews, James, Ann, Aline, Kitty, and Edward Curry; Joycelyn, Jacque, and Preston Smith; Judy, Bobby, and Dot Odeneal; Sha, Barbara, and Calvin Ezel; Travis and Brent Lofton; Carole and Steve Cotton. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son George Cotton, brother Lannie Lofton, sisters: Etta Curry, Mable Odeneal, Juanita Smith, and Jewell Ezell, niece Cookie Beach and son-in-law Darrell Phillips. Our family wants to recognize and give a special thanks to Dr. Rolfsons, caretaker Jeri Bandaries, The Butterfly Wing, and her physicians for the care and kindness that have been given to her and her family. Her services will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and will be conducted by her former BRHS student, The Reverend Monsignor Michael Magee, Chair of Systematic Theology at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, PA. The eulogy will be given by her niece, the Reverend Carol Cotton Winn. Visitation and reception will be held on Saturday, February 1, at the Parish Hall from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the Church from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Burial service will follow the end of mass at Greenoaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or BRHS Foundation, PO Box 80454, Baton Rouge, LA 80454. Laura Lofton Cotton, also known as MamaC, passed away on January 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA, at age 101. She was born on December 3, 1918 near Wisner, LA. She was the oldest child of Tollie and Bertha Lofton. Laura graduated from Louisiana State Normal College of Natchitoches, in 1938, and began a teaching career that spanned over 4 decades. In 1942 she married George Sterling Cotton. She had a lifetime love of learning and educating. She received a Master's Degree and a Master's plus 30 at LSU. She also completed course work over numerous summers in English literature, Russian literature, and Biblical studies. She was a LA public school teacher in Sicily Island, Wisner, and Gonzales. She taught Latin and English at Baton Rouge High School for 25 years. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, where she was active in RCIA and Breaking the Word.MamaC valued her family, Irish heritage, and faith journey. Sharing her passions of education and history with her students and others, was a very meaningful part of her life. Her heart and door were always open to everyone with a smile, a laugh, a story, and a cup of coffee. She touched so many people with her generous, compassionate, and gentle nature. Laura is survived by her daughter Beth Phillips and daughter-in-law Kathleen Bourke; grandchildren, Erik Cotton, granddaughter in-law Kristina, and Laura Phillips; great grandchildren, Sebastian, Slade, Katherine, Patrick, and Jack Cotton; great great grandchild Aiden Cotton; and nieces and nephews, James, Ann, Aline, Kitty, and Edward Curry; Joycelyn, Jacque, and Preston Smith; Judy, Bobby, and Dot Odeneal; Sha, Barbara, and Calvin Ezel; Travis and Brent Lofton; Carole and Steve Cotton. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son George Cotton, brother Lannie Lofton, sisters: Etta Curry, Mable Odeneal, Juanita Smith, and Jewell Ezell, niece Cookie Beach and son-in-law Darrell Phillips. Our family wants to recognize and give a special thanks to Dr. Rolfsons, caretaker Jeri Bandaries, The Butterfly Wing, and her physicians for the care and kindness that have been given to her and her family. Her services will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and will be conducted by her former BRHS student, The Reverend Monsignor Michael Magee, Chair of Systematic Theology at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary, PA. The eulogy will be given by her niece, the Reverend Carol Cotton Winn. Visitation and reception will be held on Saturday, February 1, at the Parish Hall from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the Church from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Burial service will follow the end of mass at Greenoaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or BRHS Foundation, PO Box 80454, Baton Rouge, LA 80454. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close