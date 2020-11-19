Laura Mae Jackson entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Youngblood and Shawanda Watson; sons, Sidney Tircuit, Eric Davis and Nathaniel Davis; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her second husband, Charlie Jackson; first husband, Sidney Davis; mother, Mary Bell Hall. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2863 Mission Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Harris Hayes officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.