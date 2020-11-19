1/1
Laura Mae Jackson
Laura Mae Jackson entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020 at the age of 77. Survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Youngblood and Shawanda Watson; sons, Sidney Tircuit, Eric Davis and Nathaniel Davis; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her second husband, Charlie Jackson; first husband, Sidney Davis; mother, Mary Bell Hall. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2863 Mission Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Harris Hayes officiating. Interment Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
